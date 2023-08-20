Foods to avoid while breastfeeding

Breast milk provides most of the nutrients that a baby needs for the first 6 months of life. Research studies have revealed that what you eat does have some effect on the contents of breast milk.

Renowned nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a list of foods lactating mothers should avoid.

1. Raw vegetables: Consumption of raw vegetables such as such as cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli can cause gas in the mother’s bowel.

2. Coffee: Coffee is a common source of caffeine. , Large amounts of caffeine over time could accumulate in your baby’s system, causing irritability and trouble sleeping.

3. High mercury fish: Bigeye tuna, King mackerel, and Marlin fish are high in mercury, a metal that can be toxic — especially in infants and kids. Acute exposure to high levels of mercury can permanently affect your infant’s central nervous system.

4. Peppermint/sage/parsley: The herbs parsley, sage, and peppermint are in a class called anti-galactagogues, because they are known to decrease breast milk production.

5. Alcohol: Alcohol inhibits your milk ejection (let down) reflex. This makes it harder for the baby to get your milk. Moreover, alcohol consumption can decrease the infant’s milk intake by 20 to 23% and cause infant agitation and poor sleep patterns.