Pininfarina unveils all-electric B95 hypercar: Details

Rome: Italy based car design firm and coachbuilder, Pininfarina has unveiled the brand-new B95 hypercar. The company claims that the new model is the world’s first pure-electric open-top roadster. The high-performance sports car was revealed alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina and the PURA Vision SUV trim at the Monterey Car Week in the US.

The new car is priced at 4.4 million Euros (roughly Rs 39.86 crore). The brand will produce only 10 units of the electric hypercar. The production will start in 2025, celebrating 95 years of Pininfarina. The name B95 was given to the car keeping in mind the company’s 95th anniversary. The ‘B’ in the car’s name stands for Barchetta, a roadster by Fiat, manufactured from 1995 to 2005, on which the design of B95 is based.

Pininfarina B95 is powered by a 120kWh battery pack, producing 1,877 bhp and 2,340 Nm from its quad-motor setup. The car can be charged with DC fast charging abilities of up to 270kW that can charge up the battery from 20 to 80 percent in less than 25 minutes. The company claims that the hypercar can do 0 to 96 kmph in less than 2 seconds, going further up to 300 kmph.