Vivo launches Y78+ (T1): Details

Mumbai: Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition has been launched in China. Vivo Y78+ (T1) price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the phone are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), respectively. The phone is available in Azure, Moon Shadow, and Warm Sun Gold (translated from Chinese) colours.

The handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Vivo Y78+ (T1) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It runs on Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 on top.

The rear camera unit of the Vivo Y78+ (T1) includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor alongside an LED flash unit. There is a 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.