Committees from Assam and Meghalaya to confer on border dispute on August 26

On August 26, the regional committees of Assam and Meghalaya are set to convene in preparation for a joint visit to the disputed Langpih area along their shared border. This meeting is in line with their plan to interact with local stakeholders, representatives, and inhabitants in the area, as disclosed by Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh. Previously, the two states’ regional committees had mutually agreed to visit Langpih in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district to engage with key individuals before reaching a resolution regarding the interstate border.

Paul Lyngdoh leads one of the three regional committees representing Meghalaya. Langpih has been a source of contention between the two states, leading to fatal incidents in 2010 during the height of the interstate disagreement. Lyngdoh further explained that the Assam committee expressed openness to a proposal, suggesting that villages identified as problem-free and inclined to be part of Meghalaya could remain within its jurisdiction. To address their differences, both states signed an MoU in Delhi in the prior year, aiming to formally resolve six areas of interstate disputes, including Langpih and Mukroh, where violent incidents have taken place.