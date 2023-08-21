Djokovic stages remarkable comeback, defeats Alcaraz to claim Cincinnati championship.

In an epic showdown at the Cincinnati Open, Novak Djokovic emerged victorious after a grueling battle against world number one Carlos Alcaraz. The match unfolded with Djokovic conquering stifling heat and a match point to secure a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) triumph on Sunday. The intensity of the nearly four-hour contest was palpable, as Djokovic collapsed in celebration, ripping off his shirt after claiming his third Cincinnati title. This victory held special significance for Djokovic, who sought redemption following his loss to Alcaraz in last month’s Wimbledon final.

Throughout the match, Djokovic’s physical condition was tested by the oppressive humidity, particularly evident as he struggled in the latter stages of the first set, seemingly immobilized when Alcaraz executed a backhand winner to seize the opener.

Despite his impressive form after more than 10 hours on the court throughout the week, Alcaraz faced a pivotal moment in the second set, leading 4-2. However, a series of unforced errors in a critical service game at 4-3 breathed new life into Djokovic’s campaign. The second-set tiebreak saw Djokovic fending off a championship point and ultimately prevailing, paving the way for a decisive third set, punctuated by Alcaraz’s frustrated gesture that led to a medical time-out.

The third set saw Djokovic break Alcaraz on his fifth opportunity, securing a 4-3 lead. As the tension escalated, Djokovic faced two match points during a return game at 5-3. Alcaraz demonstrated resilience, saving both match points and seizing an opportunity to break Djokovic’s serve, leveling the score at 5-5. The dramatic turn of events brought the players to yet another tiebreak, which Djokovic clinched as Alcaraz’s forehand return veered wide.

With this remarkable victory, Djokovic added his 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown to his illustrious record. The Cincinnati Open will be remembered as a showcase of unwavering determination and exceptional skill, as Djokovic and Alcaraz etched their names in tennis history through a match for the ages.