ED searches multiple locations in Kolkata for school job frauds

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Monday at various locations in Kolkata and its surrounding areas as part of their inquiry into the school jobs fraud case. One of the sites under investigation is an office of a private firm situated in the upscale neighborhood of New Alipore in the southern region of the city.

The ED’s focus in this investigation pertains to money laundering associated with the scam. This particular fraudulent scheme has led to the detention of multiple individuals linked to the education department and leaders affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).