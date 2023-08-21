Haryana duo apprehended for fraud in ISRO recruitment exam

Two individuals from Haryana have been apprehended on charges of cheating during a recruitment test held by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to select technical personnel for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The suspects were nabbed separately at different examination centers for employing unfair methods to respond to the test queries, as reported by a senior police official. The arrests were officially documented on the late hours of Sunday.

Additionally, four other individuals from the same northern state are presently in custody in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain whether these individuals participated in the test. The arrested pair faces charges of cheating, while an inquiry into the potential involvement of others, such as coaching centers, is underway, according to the officer.

Reportedly, the arrested candidates used mobile phone cameras to capture images of the questions. They then transmitted these images to an external source, which subsequently relayed the answers to them through Bluetooth devices concealed in their ears.

The apprehension of the suspects was a result of an anonymous tip-off received from Haryana. The incident raises concerns about the integrity of recruitment processes and prompts further examination of the security measures in place during such exams. The ISRO and law enforcement agencies are likely to reevaluate their procedures to prevent future occurrences of cheating during recruitment assessments.