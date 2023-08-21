Indian Railways announces special trains: Details

Margao: South Western Railway in coordination with Southern Railway will run special trains for the annual feast at VelaVelankanni.

Train Nos. 07379/07380 which run between Vasco da Gama and Kulem have been cancelled for 30 days till September 18.

Train No. 07361 / 07362 Vasco Da Gama – Velankanni – Vasco Da Gama Special Express:

Train No. 07361 Vasco Da Gama – Velankanni Special Express will depart from Vasco Da Gama at 21:55 hrs on Sunday, Friday, and Wednesday, on 27th August 2023, 1st September 2023, and 6th September 2023. The train will reach Velankanni at 03:50 hrs on the third day of the journey.

Train No. 07362 Velankanni – Vasco Da Gama Special Express will depart from Velankanni at 01:20 hrs on Wednesday, Monday, and Saturday, notably on 30th August 2023, 4th September 2023, and 9th September 2023. The train is scheduled to reach Vasco Da Gama at 08:00 hrs on the subsequent day.

These special trains will stop at Madgaon Jn., Sanvordem Curchorem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa Jn., Dharwad, Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur Jn., Birur Jn., Arsikere Jn., Tiptur, Tumakuru, SMVT Bengaluru, White Field, Bangarapet, Salem Jn., Rasipuram, Namakkal, Karur Jn., Tiruchirappalli Jn., Thanjavur Jn., Tiruvarur Jn. and Nagappattinam Jn. stations.

Composition: Total 18 Coaches – 2 Tier AC – 01 Coaches, 3 Tier AC – 07 Coaches, Sleeper – 08 Coaches, SLR – 02.