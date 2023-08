Washington DC: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Southern California north of Los Angeles. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 4 miles southeast of Ojai City. The depth of the earthquake was 4.8 km.

There is no immediate report of any casualties or material damage. More details are awaited.