UAE police issue advisory to residents

Aug 21, 2023, 04:43 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a new adfvisory for residents. The authority said that it will be  conducting an exercise in Zakher area in  Al Ain city on Monday, August 21.

Authorities have urged members of the public not to approach the site and avoid taking pictures of the site. The exercise aims to assess preparedness and improve the response.

