UAE police issue advisory to residents

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a new adfvisory for residents. The authority said that it will be conducting an exercise in Zakher area in Al Ain city on Monday, August 21.
Authorities have urged members of the public not to approach the site and avoid taking pictures of the site. The exercise aims to assess preparedness and improve the response.
#Notice | #AbuDhabiPolice, in cooperation with strategic partners, will carry out an exercise in the Zakher area, Al Ain, on the morning of Monday 21 August 2023, to assess preparedness. To ensure safety, the public are urged not to approach or take photos of the exercise.
— ???? ?????? (@ADPoliceHQ) August 20, 2023
