UP drug raid finds 4 interstate drug smugglers with 1.5 kilogramme of heroin

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained four interstate narcotics traffickers and seized 1.5 kg of heroin from them. The suspects were taken into custody during a check at the Nahar Puliya Bypass, according to the superintendent of the Ghazipur Police. They were travelling in a car with an Assam licence plate.

Following intelligence about the smugglers, a joint squad of the police and SWAT surveillance team was executing the checks.

Three of the four people detained are from Manipur, while one of the four is a history sheeter from Ghazipur.

The police were informed by the smugglers who were arrested that they had trafficked heroin from Manipur to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where they intended to sell it to other states at a greater price. At the Dildar Nagar Police Station, a complaint was made against them in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.