Amidst increase in stone-pelting incidents, Congress doubts safety of Kerala’s rail travel

In response to an increase in recent incidences of stone-pelting on trains in the southern state of Kerala, the opposition Congress in the state on Tuesday questioned how safe rail travel was in the state.

While the Congress voiced its worry and requested tough measures against individuals engaging in such activities, Hosdurg police in the state’s Kasaragod district detained about 50 people who were found in dubious circumstances close to railway tracks.

Stones were hurled at a Rajdhani Express on Monday while it was travelling between Kanhangad and Nileshwar in the northern Kerala district, prompting the police response.

The second incident happened later in the day at around 5.10 PM in the Malappuram district, when a Vande Bharat train was between Tanur and Tirur.

Congress MP K Muraleedharan mentioned that his daughter-in-law and kid were on board that train in reference to the second occurrence.

“So, if this is the case, how can individuals dare to ride on trains with their families and children? Drones are used to keep an eye on the Chief Minister while he travels by train.

‘Why has no strict action been taken against those throwing stones on trains? It is unfortunate. If this continues, travelling by train will become totally unsafe,’ he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Everyone was clamouring for more trains, according to the Congress MP who is also the son of renowned Congress politician K Karunakaran and the former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

“But what will it all lead to if rocks are being thrown at trains that the state has already reserved? The government should implement strict measures to stop such acts.

‘The CM should issue strict directions in this regard. Those responsible should be arrested and brought before the law,’ Muraleedharan said.

Senior police officials in Kasaragod, meanwhile, investigated the railway tracks close to Kanhangad in the morning, and during the same, over 50 people discovered in suspicious circumstances were brought into custody and questioned, according to a statement from the district administration.

According to a police officer at Hosdurg police station, individuals brought into custody are still being interrogated and no one has been detained as of yet.