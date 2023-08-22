Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha confirms their wedding date

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha have reportedly finalized their wedding date and venue. According to reports, the couple is scheduled to get married on September 25th in Rajasthan, a western state of India.

The wedding ceremony will be attended by their close friends and families, and Parineeti’s team has already begun the preparations for the event.

An undisclosed source shared with The Times of India, “The wedding will be a grand affair. Parineeti has kept the details of the celebrations held by their families under wraps. Her team has already started coordinating the arrangements and her schedule. She will dedicate herself to wedding preparations in the early days of September.” There are speculations that a reception might follow the wedding in Gurugram.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi in May. Since then, there has been much anticipation and discussion about their wedding date and chosen location. Back in June, a news outlet reported that they were considering a hotel in Udaipur as the venue. There are rumors suggesting that the couple might have an extravagant ceremony at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. However, neither Parineeti nor Raghav has shared any specifics regarding the venue details.

The Oberoi Udaivilas is renowned for its opulence and is considered one of the most luxurious properties in Udaipur. It was once owned by the Maharaja of Mewar and has been a preferred wedding destination for affluent individuals in India.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13th at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Their appearances together at dinner dates in Delhi and Mumbai in the month prior to their engagement surprised fans and media alike. Although their relationship seemed unexpected, it is believed that they have known each other for several years since their time studying in the UK.