Free Disney World passes becomes the latest front in the war between Disney and DeSantis appointees

Currently embroiled in two legal battles with Disney, Governor Ron DeSantis’ appointees to the board responsible for overseeing Disney World’s governing district have initiated a new conflict with the company, this time concerning free passes and discounts extended to district employees.

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, appointed by Gov. DeSantis, filed a complaint with the state Inspector General, alleging that the generous benefits and perks offered by their Disney-supporting predecessors to governing district employees, including season passes and discounts on various amenities, are ethically questionable.

In the previous year, before the DeSantis appointees assumed control of the governing board, which was previously influenced by Disney supporters, the board disclosed that around $2.5 million worth of discounts and passes were distributed to district employees and their families.

The board’s claim suggests that this arrangement favored Disney by redirecting money back to the company while the district covered the costs.

Disney did not respond to inquiries, and the board’s spokesperson did not acknowledge the request for the letter submitted to the Inspector General, an entity that investigates matters of fraud, mismanagement, waste, and abuse.

Richard Foglesong, an expert on Disney World’s governance from Rollins College, compared this situation to employee benefits offered by universities, such as free passes to sporting events or tuition waivers for family members. He noted that it seems more like a benefit than an attempt to defraud taxpayers.

This complaint surfaces as the district administrator appointed by DeSantis’ team last May faces his own ethical predicament. Glen Gilzean, who earns $400,000 annually in his new role, is also the chair of the Florida Commission on Ethics. However, serving on both the commission board and the district is deemed a violation of the commission’s rules due to the prohibition against public employees simultaneously holding positions on its board.

The rift between DeSantis and Disney started when the company publicly opposed a state law prohibiting discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in early-grade classrooms. As a response, DeSantis took control of the district through legislative measures and appointed a new board. This new board’s authority over design and construction has been constrained by previous agreements signed with Disney-supporting predecessors.

Consequently, Florida lawmakers passed legislation to revoke those agreements. In response, Disney filed a federal lawsuit against DeSantis for infringing on the company’s freedom of speech rights. The district also sued Disney in state court, seeking to nullify the agreements.