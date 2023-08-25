Spanish Football Head Refuses Resignation Amid Kiss Controversy

Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, amidst mounting pressure from politicians, players, unions, and FIFA, declared his unwavering determination to remain in his role following the controversial kiss he shared with player Jenni Hermoso in the aftermath of Spain’s World Cup victory. Addressing an emergency assembly of the RFEF, Rubiales expressed frustration towards what he referred to as “false feminists” aiming to discredit him, while affirming that the kiss was a “free, mutual, and consensual” gesture.

Defying the criticism, Rubiales boldly stated, “Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won’t resign. I will fight until the end,” earning applause from the predominantly male audience. The incident, where Rubiales embraced Hermoso and kissed her after their World Cup win against England, has sparked condemnation throughout the week. As the controversy escalated, FIFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, prompted by Hermoso’s statement asserting the need for accountability for such actions.

Initially brushing off criticism by labeling his detractors as “idiots,” Rubiales later retracted his stance, issuing an apology video while en route from Sydney. Despite the apology, which failed to quell discontent—prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to deem it “insufficient”—the regional leaders of RFEF held a crisis meeting in Madrid to deliberate on Rubiales’s future and explore potential successors, according to a Reuters source. The unfolding situation continues to shape the discourse around leadership within Spanish football.