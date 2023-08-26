Lebanese authorities bust an ‘Israeli spy network’ with two arrests at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport

Lebanese authorities reportedly apprehended an “Israeli spy network” in a significant operation that resulted in two arrests at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport in the capital city. The local media provided details of the incident.

According to reports, two individuals were captured at the airport while attempting to flee the country. The chief of public security in Lebanon, Major General Elias Al-Bisari, confirmed these arrests, stating that the suspects were “engaging in specific activities within Lebanon and tried to exit via the airport, where they were apprehended.”

Al-Bisari disclosed that, based on investigations and their own confessions, the suspects were transferred to the appropriate military judiciary. He mentioned that additional information regarding the activities of this cell, which posed a threat to Lebanon, would be released in due course.

The general emphasized the priority of combating terrorism, particularly spy networks orchestrated by Israel, which is of utmost significance to Lebanon’s security.

While Al-Bisari didn’t provide further specifics about the arrests, the announcement coincided with the seventy-eighth anniversary of General Security and took place during a visit by Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi.

Over the years, Lebanese security agencies have taken action against numerous individuals suspected of collaborating with Israel. Some of these individuals have faced lengthy prison sentences, with terms extending up to 25 years.

This incident comes after Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office claimed to have dismantled an 11-member “Mossad cell” operating within Turkey. The Turkish media reported that the investigation spanned one and a half years, during which authorities uncovered the cell’s activities targeting a company and 23 individuals engaged in commercial relations with Iran.