Simple breastfeeding tips for working mothers

Breastfeeding is good for both infants and mothers. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants. As an infant grows, breast milk changes to meet the infant’s nutritional needs. Breastfeeding can also help protect the infant and mother against certain illnesses and diseases.

But working mothers will not be able to breastfeed their babies. Restricted maternity leaves and inadequate workplace amenities make it difficult for women to continue breastfeeding after going back to work. This will affect both their physical and mental health.

Dr Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Aster CMI Hospital lists out a few easy-to-adopt tips for breastfeeding moms who are getting back to work.Set up a breastfeeding schedule.

Feed your baby right before leaving for work and immediately after coming from work. You can instruct your support system to not feed the baby around the time you get back from work.

Get your baby acquainted with taking breast milk from the bottle. It is recommended to feed one or two sessions while at home before getting back to work.

Educate yourself on safe medicines, milk storage, and balancing work and breastfeeding.

Talk to your employer about lactation breaks during working hours.

Look for a childcare/crèche near the workplace, and take breaks in between work to feed your baby.

Use wearable pumps instead of usual pumps. These are user-friendly and can be used at work with less hassle.

Build a strong support network that can help you with much-needed encouragement and assistance.

Stay well hydrated throughout the day.