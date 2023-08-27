Bengal BJP leader writes to Amit Shah, wants investigation into firecracker explosion

Sukanta Majumder, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, demanded in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) look into the Sunday explosion at the illegal fireworks factory in North 24 Parganas, which left 7 persons dead.

Majumder said in his letter that these instances have resulted in significant loss of life and property and that it is essential to carry out a comprehensive and objective inquiry to determine the reasons for these terrible events.

‘Local residents in Duttapukur have reported that at least six to seven people have lost their lives in the recent explosion, and the death toll might rise further. The sheer magnitude of these incidents is deeply alarming and necessitates a comprehensive investigation to determine the source, cause, and any potential criminal elements involved,’ Majumder wrote.

He continued by saying that it is upsetting to observe that despite repeatedly complaining to the police about these illegal factories, locals’ complaints seem to have gone unaddressed.

‘Considering the gravity of the situation and the potential threat these incidents pose to the safety and security of the region, I earnestly request your intervention. I urge you to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these explosions, covering all aspects including the possibility of any terror-related activities’ wrote the BJP Bengal president.

He stated that the afflicted communities, as well as the relatives of the victims, want assurances that similar incidents won’t happen again. The BJP leader wrote: ‘Your prompt attention to this matter and your decision to launch an NIA investigation will not only shed light on the circumstances surrounding these explosions but also inspire citizens with confidence that the government is dedicated to their safety and security.’

On Sunday morning, a devastating explosion at an unlicensed fireworks factory in Jagannathpur, West Bengal, left at least 7 persons dead and numerous others injured. The incident happened within the purview of North 24 Parganas district’s Duttapukur police station.

Near the Duttapukur police station, around 30 kilometres north of Kolkata, near Nilgunj’s Moshpole, an explosion that happened around 10 am happened when numerous persons were working in the factory there.