FIR filed against Amethi Youth Congress leader for assaulting Dalit man

According to the police, a charge has been filed against Shubham Singh, the district president of the Indian Youth Congress in Amethi, and his accomplices for allegedly abusing and threatening a Dalit man.

The FIR was lodged a day after Singh reported BJP leaders to the police for allegedly beating him.

The Amethi police station has received a complaint from Jagdish Kori, a resident of Bhusianwa village, according to the police.

According to Kori, he and his wife were being attacked by Shubham Singh, his friends Brijendra Singh, Loha Singh, and other unidentified individuals at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday while they were returning from Amethi.

Kori claimed in her complaint that Shubham Singh had allegedly attacked her and her wife after saying, ‘You vote for Modi by taking ration,’ to which Jagdish had responded, ‘Modi is the hero of the country and is supporting all of us.’

According to the police, a FIR has been filed at the Amethi police station against Shubham Singh and others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting someone with the intent to disturb the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Arun Dwivedi, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amethi police station, stated that following the filing of the FIR in the case, additional investigation is being conducted.

For allegedly attacking Shubham Singh on Saturday, a FIR was filed against two BJP leaders and eight other people.

Shubham Singh’s crime is being investigated by filing a case at the Amethi police station, according to Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran, and those found guilty will face heavy punishment.

According to Singh’s complaint filed at the Amethi police station, Satyendra Pratap Singh, the district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, along with Vishu Mishra, the district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and eight other people beat him on Friday night with sticks and rods, causing significant injuries.