Concerning apparent violations in minority scholarship system, CBI opened case

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opened an investigation into a scam using the minority scholarship initiative.

According to an internal investigation by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, around 53% of the institutions participating in the minority scholarship initiative are ‘fake.’

The investigation also turned out widespread corruption at up to 830 of these institutions, which resulted in a fraud of Rs 144.83 crore during the previous five years.

After Union Minister Smriti Irani elevated the situation to the CBI for additional investigation, the investigating agency filed a First Information Report (FIR).