Experience Joy: Gorgeous Pookkalams Adorn Guruvayur Temple During Onam

Guruvayur’s Onam season encompasses much more than its record-breaking wedding ceremonies, the Kazhcha Kola offering on Day 9, and the presentation of Onakodi to Lord Krishna. Amidst these traditions, the captivating display of pookkalams (floral carpets) adorning the temple grounds stands as a notable attraction, spanning the festival’s ten days and captivating the hearts of numerous devotees.

Though these intricate floral designs hold no intrinsic connection to the temple’s customs, they’ve evolved into a cherished yearly practice undertaken by flower shop owners and other entrepreneurs as offerings to Lord Guruvayurappan. Parameswaran Swami, a former temple employee, recounted the origins of this tradition: “It began with local flower shops volunteering to create pookkalams. While initially modest in design, it gradually transformed, becoming a canvas for young artists to showcase their creativity.”

The Guruvayur Devaswom provides support by offering space and benches around the pookkalams, preventing inadvertent damage. Renjith P R, a Devaswom employee, emphasized the personal significance of this practice, stating, “Preparing these flowers for Pookkalam has become a family and community affair. It’s more than a ritual; it’s a heartfelt offering to Lord Guruvayurappan and his devotees.”

The flowers, primarily sourced from Coimbatore, are complemented with colored powders, adding depth and vibrancy to the carpets. The artists work tirelessly to complete the pookkalams before the temple’s 2:30 am opening.

Sreejith V A, a nearby shop owner, shared his privilege in participating: “Year after year, I contribute to the Pookkalam on Day 5, Anizham. Witnessing devotees observe and appreciate our work brings unparalleled joy.” The Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, often hailed as the Vaikunda on Earth, attracts hundreds of worshippers, solidifying its place as one of South India’s most revered shrines.