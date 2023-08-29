Gulf country enforces new expat travel rules

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced new travel rules for expats. Expats must pay phone bills before they leave the country. The Ministry of Communications has reached an agreement with the Interior Ministry for the collection of bills from expats before they can leave the country.

The authorities urged expats to abide by the new arrangements. Expats can pay bills through the Sahel application, the ministry’s webpage http://moc.gov.kw, visiting any telephone exchange office or the ministry’s office at the airport.

Payment of bills for various services has become compulsory for expats to be able to leave Kuwait. Until now, they must pay traffic fines, while the compulsion to pay electricity and water bills will go into force on September 1. Almost all bills can be paid at the airport except traffic tickets for speeding and illegally using parking spaces allocated for the handicapped which must be paid at traffic offices.