Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday. The weakening of the dollar index after downward revision to second quarter US economic growth supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.65 a dollar, up by 8 paise. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee ended 2 paise lower at 82.73 a dollar.

The US dollar index which measures the US currency’s strength against six other currencies dropped to near 103. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 494.68 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased Indian shares worth Rs 1,323.24 crore.