Punjab Congress leader’s son attacked law student, video out

A law student in Punjab has made public a video of himself being assaulted and verbally harassed by a man he claims is Udayveer Singh, the son of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. One week after reporting Udayveer for assault, the student made the video public.

Panjab University student Narvir Singh Gill spoke at a news conference and presented what appears to be a video of the event, which shows a man punching and assaulting him as two other men hold him down. The man, according to Narvir, was Udayveer.

The Punjab Police reported Udayveer to the police last week for allegedly beating Narvir Singh Gill.

In reaction, Udayveer also reported Narvir, and the police then charged the law student as a result. Narvir allegedly took off his turban during the altercation, according to Udayveer.

Narvir, nevertheless, refuted his assertion today, adding, ‘I was just trying to protect myself.’

Narvir claims that he visited a motel with his friends last week. He claimed that Udayveer attacked him while he went to the toilet. He added that Randhawa’s family members had also struck him as he exited the lavatory.

Police said that the dispute between Udayveer Singh Randhawa and Narvir Singh Gill was caused by their shared history of animosity.

In his complaint, Gill stated that he was able to escape the hotel, but Udayveer and his assailants followed him and attacked him once more.

Later on, Gill claims he was made to seat in a car and taken to a police station where he was requested to make a compromise but refused.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa responded to the situation by saying that young people are prone to doing such things.