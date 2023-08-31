Tripura CM announces plans for women-friendly pink public toilets

The Tripura government is taking steps to introduce pink toilets for women in urban areas, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha. He emphasized the government’s commitment to women’s safety and comfort, pointing out that the number of self-help groups (SHGs) has significantly increased from over 4,000 in 2018 to 50,000 in 2022.

Saha mentioned that funds have been allocated in the budget for the establishment of pink toilets in urban areas. He highlighted the government’s swift response to issues like domestic violence and crimes against women, with the installation of CCTV cameras throughout the city. Saha also discussed the implementation of various initiatives, including free education for girl students up to the college level and reserved quotas for women in government jobs and operating shops in government shopping complexes. Additionally, he underscored the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and infiltration.