Duping as Enforcement Directorate, man defrauded people: Arrested

A man was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for pretending to be an ED officer, advisor, and auditor at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Omveer Singh was accused of money laundering and defrauding people by making untrue promises.

According to FIRs that the Ahmedabad and Surat Police filed, the investigative agency opened an investigation into Singh for fraud and impersonation charges. Singh was given to the ED’s custody by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ahmedabad until September 2.

The police claim that Singh, acting as a senior ED officer, defrauded a coal dealer out of Rs. 1.50 crore by guaranteeing to speed up the tender process using his powerful connections. In another instance, he pretended to be the financial advisor and auditor at the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Centre in order to swindle a Surat-based energy sector company of more than Rs 2 crore.

According to inquiries, Singh’s pay as a building site supervisor was meagre up until 2019. He then started to impersonate top government officials from other departments, drawing unsuspecting people in with the promise of doing their work and then robbing them of millions of dollars in the process.

Singh tricked people in one place before relocating and adopting a new identity to trick a new group of people in a different city, according to officials.

There are further studies under progress.