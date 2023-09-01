President approved renaming Nehru Memorial as Prime Minister’s Museum

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in Delhi has been renamed, and President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval. The Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society will be its new name, the government announced in a gazette statement.

The NMML Society decided to change its name to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society at a special meeting in the middle of June. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Society’s vice president, presided over the meeting.

According to sources, some administrative procedures were required before the new name could eventually receive its official seal. On India’s 77th Independence Day, the name was formally adopted.

The update was published on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter, by the vice-chairman of the executive council of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library.

‘Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society,’ the post read.

The Congress reacted angrily to the decision to rename the library, which is housed at Teen Murti House, the official residence of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and dubbed it a deliberate attempt to obliterate Nehru’s legacy.