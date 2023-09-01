Probability of Chinese President Xi attending the G20 summit in India is low

India has not received any confirmation regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, and the likelihood of his in-person presence at the event is deemed “very low,” as stated by sources familiar with the matter on Thursday. There’s a possibility that Premier Li Qiang might represent China at the New Delhi summit. While numerous G20 leaders, such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have already confirmed their participation, the chances of Xi’s attendance remain uncertain.

It’s reported that Premier Li is expected to travel to India after attending the East Asia summit in Jakarta. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he won’t be able to attend the summit. India’s hosting of the G20 summit is significant as the current president of the influential group. However, the strained relationship between India and China, stemming from clashes in the Galwan Valley, remains a backdrop to these developments. The two sides have engaged in diplomatic and military discussions, but the normalization of overall ties remains a challenge.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that during an interaction at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Modi conveyed India’s concerns about unresolved border issues to Xi. Despite efforts to intensify disengagement and de-escalation, there appears to be a disconnect between their conversations and the Chinese readout. The Chinese statement emphasized that both nations should consider their overall interests and handle the border matter appropriately. In recent times, China released a map asserting territorial claims, including regions disputed by India, which sparked objections.