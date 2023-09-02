Ukrainian drone dodges three Russian military aircraft that tried to shoot it down

Video footage captured a remarkable moment when a Ukrainian drone skillfully evaded three Russian military aircraft attempting to shoot it down.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shared the video, showing the drone closely interacting with one Russian jet and two combat helicopters, leading to a high-stakes chase between the tiny drone and the heavily armed aircraft.

In the video, the drone, just meters away from the Russian air forces, appears to taunt them before one of the aircraft opens fire with a barrage of bullets.

The bullets narrowly miss the drone as they attempt to down it above the skies of Russia-annexed Crimea. However, the Russian pilots are ultimately unable to hit the small target, as it deftly maneuvers from side to side and up and down.

Ukrainian forces reported that the drone safely returned to its base without any damage. The exact date of the encounter remains unknown, but Ukrainian officials released the footage on Friday, September 1.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian defense ministry stated that their unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly returning unscathed, not only after encounters with Russian air defenses but also following direct confrontations with Russian aircraft.

“The video shows a Ukrainian UAV flying near Cape Tarkhankut being pursued by two combat helicopters and one airplane. Despite continuous fire, our UAV left the ‘battlefield’ unharmed and successfully returned to the base,” the spokesperson added.

Following its daring flight, the UAV operator apparently referred to the Russians as “some kind of crooked…”. In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its use of drones, resulting in numerous attacks on Russia.

The number of drone strikes targeting Russian territory since Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February of the previous year has now reached 500.