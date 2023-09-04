After fight with parents, 2 sisters commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Following a dispute between their parents on Sunday, two girls are believed to have committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district by ingesting poison, according to police.

The Puranpur police station area is where the incident happened. Circle Officer of the area Alok Singh said, ‘Kashish (20) and her sister Munni (18), daughters of local corporator Asim Raza, consumed poison on Sunday evening. They were taken to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment.’

The police claim that their parents frequently quarrelled over personal matters. They also got into one of these fights on Sunday. According to the police, their daughters took the drastic action because they were sick of this.

At first, the family members refused to let the authorities intervene in the case.

The CO did note that more police were sent in the vicinity and that the remains were taken for post-mortem.