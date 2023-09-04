Chinese President Xi skips G20 Summit; Premier Li leads delegation: Foreign Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, and instead, Premier Li Qiang will lead the Chinese delegation, as confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday. The invitation from the government of the Republic of India prompted Premier Li to represent China at the 18th G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, according to a brief statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning.

Mao did not offer any specific explanation for President Xi’s absence from this prominent gathering hosted by India, which marks the first time the country has hosted the event. Notably, President Xi is also not attending the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Jakarta this week, indicating a shift in his participation in regional and global meetings.