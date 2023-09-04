India reports 46 fresh COVID cases, with 491 active cases

India reported an increase of 46 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the active caseload decreased to 491, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The recorded death toll stands at 5,32,023 (5.32 lakh), according to the data updated at 8 am on Monday. India’s total COVID-19 case count now reaches 4,49,97,372 (4.49 crore), with a substantial number of 4,44,64,858 (4.44 crore) individuals having successfully recovered from the disease, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent, as reported on the health ministry website. The case fatality rate is currently at 1.18 percent. Remarkably, the country has administered a total of 220.67 crore COVID vaccine doses, as stated on the ministry’s website.

In summary, India registered a minor increase in new COVID cases while witnessing a decline in the active caseload. The nation continues its vaccination efforts, with a substantial portion of the population having received vaccine doses, contributing to a high recovery rate and a relatively low case fatality rate.