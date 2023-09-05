Gulf country to ban heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes on roads

Dubai: The UAE government has decided to ban heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes on roads. The new decision will come into force from next year. The decision is a part of a federal law that regulates the weight of vehicles approved by the UAE Cabinet.

A smart electronic gate system will be introduced to measure and monitor the weight and dimensions of heavy vehicles. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said that the decision was taken to preserve advanced infrastructure and enhance road safety.

Also Read: ISRO announces that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been set into sleep mode

Sheikh Mohammed also announced a new system of rewards and incentives for employees of the federal government. The financial and in-kind incentives are for three categories: Outstanding annual performance, exceptional achievements (within the entity) and state-level achievements.