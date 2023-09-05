Women love to have sex these days

Sex stimulates every human life. Not only men sometimes women are also seen fighting for sex. The only difference is that men do not take time to talk about the heart and women are unable to say because of their hesitation.

Fertility increases in women about two weeks after the period when women have periods. This is the time when sexual desire also increases in them. During this time women become very eager to have sex.

In fact, during periods, specific hormones start developing in the body of women, which makes them unstable. And because of this, most of the ideas about sex come to his mind. It is also said that girls who have early periods have more sexual desire than other girls.

Some women have sexual desire even during periods. Due to the changes occurring during periods, women also have a desire to have sex during periods.

The desire of women to have sex increases further when women consume alcohol during periods. After consuming alcohol, her excitement towards sex increases and she cannot resist herself to have a relationship.