Jorge Vilda, the former coach of Spain’s women’s football team, expressed surprise at his recent dismissal by the country’s football federation (RFEF), describing it as “unfair” and “undeserved,” just weeks after winning the Women’s World Cup. The RFEF announced Vilda’s sacking following the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, over allegations of a non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago.

Vilda, who was considered a close ally of Rubiales, initially praised the RFEF president when he refused to resign on August 25 but later condemned his behavior. Rubiales had praised Vilda for the World Cup triumph and offered him a new four-year contract with an increased annual salary.

In an interview with Spanish radio Cadena Ser, Vilda expressed his shock at the sudden dismissal, stating that he had recently signed a renewed contract with higher pay after becoming world champions just 16 days earlier. He learned of his sacking during a brief meeting with interim president Pedro Rocha and the vice-president for equality, where they cited “structural changes” as the reason.

Vilda defended his work and expressed his lack of understanding regarding his dismissal, emphasizing that he had always given his best effort. He clarified that he had applauded Rubiales for praising his work and announcing his renewal, not for the other aspects.

The RFEF, in a statement announcing Vilda’s departure, thanked him for his “extraordinary sporting legacy” without specifying the reason for his dismissal or mentioning Hermoso, Rubiales, or the scandal. The statement acknowledged Vilda’s significant role in the growth of women’s football in Spain, which saw them become world champions and rise to second place in the FIFA rankings.

Vilda had faced criticism since the previous year when 15 players called for his resignation due to alleged inadequate coaching methods and demands for equal conditions compared to the men’s squad. The majority of the players involved in the mutiny were subsequently dropped from the squad, although some of their demands were met.

The controversy surrounding Rubiales quickly evolved into a national debate on women’s rights and sexist behavior, bringing the mutiny scandal back into the headlines. Last week, 58 top female players announced their withdrawal from the national team until changes were made in the RFEF leadership.