Gulf country announces new travel rules for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced new travel rules for expats. As per the new regulations, all expats in Kuwait with outstanding debts must clear the amount before leaving the country. The new rule came into effect today, September 6. Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior has instructed government agencies to work together in order to gather debts that foreigners owe to the state.

The authorities will start recovering money that foreign nationals owe to the Ministry of Transportation before they travel out of the country. Penalties can be paid through the MoI’s official app or electronic portal or at offices that are affiliated with the General Traffic Department. Payments can also be made at collection points located at the Kuwait International Airport and other land and sea ports.

Earlier the Interior ministry had also initiated the implementation of a decision to recover outstanding debts owed by expats to the Ministry of Communications prior to their departure. Expats can clear their dues through the website of the Ministry of Communications or the ‘Sahl’ application.

Expats must also settle their electricity and water bills online through the MEW-PAY or Sahel mobile app or at the customer service office at the T4 terminal of Kuwait International Airport.