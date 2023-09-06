Why #BoycottJawanMovie Trends Before ‘Jawan’ Premiere – Get the Scoop!

‘Jawan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, stands as one of the year’s most highly anticipated releases. However, just hours before its scheduled premiere on September 7, a portion of internet users has initiated the #BoycottJawanMovie trend.

Directed by Atlee, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and more. The boycott movement gained momentum after Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to the Tirumala Temple in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning.

Critics argue that Khan’s temple visit was merely a publicity stunt. One vocal commentator on social media exclaimed, “Our temples are not your studios for promotional stunts. Why do you visit a temple just before your movie release?”

On Tuesday, the actor was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana, with co-star Nayanthara also joining them.

On a different note, some expressed discontent with actor and politician Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies securing the film’s distribution rights in Tamil Nadu.

Originally slated for release on June 2, the film experienced delays. ‘Jawan’ promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in seven distinct roles, including that of a police officer, as well as a striking bald look, adding to the excitement surrounding this action-packed thriller.