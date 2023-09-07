Another Bengali actress summoned by investigation agency on fraud after Nussrat Jahan

An official stated that on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate called the Bengali actress Ruplekha Mitra for interrogation the following week in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud senior folks by promising them apartments in the Kolkata suburb of New Town.

According to him, the ED had summoned TMC MP and actress Nussrat Jahan on Tuesday for questioning in the same case on September 12.

Jahan and Mitra are allegedly two of the three directors of the fraudulent real estate firm, he continued.

The ED is looking into a complaint made lately by a group of senior individuals who claim a real estate company cheated them by promising them apartments in the New Town neighbourhood.

Jahan, 33, said during a news conference that she had resigned from her position as the company’s director in March 2017 and refuted claims that she had engaged in any fraudulent activity.

The Basirhat TMC MP claimed to have borrowed money from the business in May 2017 and to have paid it back with interest.