Frequent intense heatwaves significantly deteriorating air quality, WMO

A recent report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) highlights the growing impact of increasingly intense and frequent heatwaves, along with factors like wildfires and desert dust, on air quality. The study emphasizes that these heatwaves, observed in regions such as the US and Europe, have led to dangerous air quality conditions in 2022, posing risks to both human health and the environment.

2The report underscores that it’s not just the elevated temperatures themselves that are problematic but also the associated pollution resulting from these heatwaves. This often overlooked aspect of heatwaves can have severe consequences. The 2023 WMO Air Quality and Climate Bulletin, the third in its annual series, points out the interconnectedness of air quality and climate, as the chemical agents impacting both are closely linked. Emissions from common sources, such as fossil fuel combustion producing carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxide (NO), can contribute to the formation of aerosols, a significant contributor to particulate matter (PM) pollution, which negatively affects air quality.

3. The report highlights a specific instance where the record-breaking European heatwave in 2022 resulted in heightened levels of PM and ground-level ozone. In some European air quality monitoring sites, the ozone levels exceeded the World Health Organization’s recommended guideline level for an 8-hour exposure. This underscores the need for a comprehensive understanding of the interconnected factors impacting air quality and climate and the potential risks they pose to both the environment and public health.