IIT Mandi’s director explains to students that ‘cloudburst’ result of animal cruelty

Laxmidhar Behera, the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, made the assertion in a video that the killing of animals for human food caused landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh.

He addressed students in an auditorium and declared, ‘Butchering innocent animals has a symbiotic link with the destruction of the environment.’

Behera continued by saying that although people could not currently understand how murdering animals for their flesh affects the environment, they soon would be able to.

However, he then said, ‘It already has an impact. Landslides, cloudbursts that you see again and again, these are all effects of (animal) cruelty.’

The undated video, which was posted to YouTube, became viral after a user shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The IIT Mandi director questioned the students about what they should do to “become good human beings” before making the connection between cloudbursts and eating meat and abusing animals.

‘To become good human beings, what do you have to do? No to meat-eating! Yes or no?’ he asked students during his speech.

Before starting his speech, he asked the children to shout ‘no meat-eating’ one more time.

During the monsoon season from July to August, the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh experienced catastrophic destruction from cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

Since the beginning of the monsoon on June 24, there have been almost 250 fatal rain-related incidents in the hill state.

A total of Rs 2,913 crore in damages have been incurred by the Public Works Department alone.