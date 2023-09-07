Mamata declares increased salaries for MLAs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has revealed a significant salary increase for the state’s MLAs, with their monthly pay set to rise by Rs 40,000. This announcement was made by Banerjee within the legislative assembly. Notably, there will be no adjustment to the chief minister’s salary, as she has foregone her salary for an extended period.

Banerjee justified the raise by highlighting that the current compensation for West Bengal Assembly MLAs falls notably short in comparison to other states. Consequently, this decision aims to bridge that gap by providing an additional Rs 40,000 per month to the lawmakers. However, she did not provide a detailed breakdown of the revised salaries, including allowances and extra payments, for members serving on various standing committees.

In summary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement entails a substantial salary boost for West Bengal’s MLAs to address the perceived disparity compared to other states, with the increase amounting to Rs 40,000 per month, although specific details regarding allowances and committee-related payments remain undisclosed.