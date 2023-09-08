“Indian Athletes Begin Journey to Hangzhou for Asian Games”

The journey to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, has begun for India’s rowing, boxing, and sailing teams. The rowing team departed late on Wednesday night, while the boxers and sailors set off a day earlier.

The rowing team, consisting of 43 members, including 20 men and 13 women, is noteworthy for its inclusion of Asian Games medallists within its 10-member coaching staff. This demonstrates how former medal-winning rowers are giving back to their sport. Notably, this marks the largest representation of women rowers from India at the Asian Games. It’s worth mentioning that this is the first time the Women’s 8s event has been included in the Asian Games, and India is fielding a team for the event.

In a first, these athletes will undergo training in a government-funded International Training Camp in Hangzhou, with a budget of Rs 1 crore, for a week before proceeding to the Asian Games village on September 16. This pre-competition training period allows them to acclimatize effectively.

Before their departure for China, the contingent received an enthusiastic send-off from the officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Mumbai.

On a separate note, Indian sailors and the initial group of boxers left for China on Tuesday to undergo training in preparation for the multisport event. Indian boxers are training in Wuyishan City, while Indian sailors are training at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which will also host the Asian Games Sailing competitions.