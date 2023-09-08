J-K Police chief emphasizes cooperation between security forces to combat terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are collaborating to eradicate terrorism in the region, as stated by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. Singh emphasized the importance of continued efforts in a mission mode to achieve a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He commended the joint efforts of the police and security forces in providing a peaceful environment across the Union Territory.

Singh highlighted the heightened strength of the border security grid, which is now better equipped to thwart infiltration attempts and prevent the smuggling of arms and narcotics from Pakistan. Security forces have successfully foiled multiple infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in the Poonch-Rajouri belt, seizing arms, explosives, and narcotics with local assistance.

Given the sensitivity of Reasi, which connects border districts and the Valley, Singh called for collaborative efforts among security forces to counter any attempts to cross district boundaries. He urged officers to remain vigilant, take strict action against those supporting terrorists, and monitor the activities of suspicious individuals attempting to revive terror networks from across the border. Additionally, Singh ordered the development of joint area domination plans for Reasi, involving Village Defence Groups for intelligence gathering, and emphasized cracking down on the drug trade.

During his visit, Singh interacted with officers and soldiers of the 33 Rashtriya Rifles and received briefings on operational aspects in the area.