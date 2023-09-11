Gulf country announces new residency rules for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced new residency rules for expats. The Ministry of Interior in the country updated that all expats must settle debts owed to the government before they can renew residency permits. The new residency rules are based on the directives of the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al Sabah. The new rules are effective from Sunday, September 10.

Expats in the country will not be able to update or renew residency documentation until after they have paid outstanding money owed. The Ministry of Interior said expats wishing to renew residency must first pay off debts using official state agency websites or the Sahl mobile application.

Earlier the authorities had launched travel restrictions have been imposed on expats in Kuwait. All expats must now settle outstanding telephone, electricity, water and traffic bills before they can leave the country for any reason.