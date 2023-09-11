Pankaj Tripathi opens school library in his village honoring his father

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has unveiled a library at a higher secondary school in his hometown of Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, as a tribute to his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, who passed away on August 21 at the age of 99. Tripathi, recently honored with the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Mimi,” expressed his honor in contributing to the educational development of future generations in his native village. He aims to foster a lifelong appreciation for knowledge and literature among the students of Belsand, Gopalganj.

Together with his elder brother, Pankaj Tripathi established the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust in memory of their parents. In addition to inaugurating the library, the actor has also supported the school by providing electrical equipment and installing environmentally friendly solar energy panels. Tripathi’s dedication to education and his community demonstrates his commitment to nurturing learning opportunities for the next generation in his village.