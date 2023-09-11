Public holiday for Saudi Arabia National Day announced

Riyadh: Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia announced a public holiday to celebrate its 93rd National Day. Saturday, September 23 will be an official holiday in the country for private and non-profit sector businesses.

Saudi National Day is celebrated on September 23 to mark the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud in 1932. It was made a national holiday by King Abdullah in 2005.

Also Read: India will be world’s third-largest economy in 4 years: IMF chief economist

The 93rd National Day carries the slogan ‘We dream and we achieve.’