Relaxing Chamomile Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 chamomile tea bag or 1-2 teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers

– 1 cup of boiling water

– Honey, lemon, or mint (optional, for flavor)

Instructions:

1. Boil Water: Start by bringing one cup of water to a rolling boil. You can use a kettle or microwave-safe container for this.

2. Prepare Chamomile: If you’re using a chamomile tea bag, place it in a teacup or mug. If you have loose dried chamomile flowers, you can use a tea infuser or simply add them directly to the cup.

3. Pour Hot Water: Carefully pour the boiling water over the chamomile tea bag or flowers in your cup.

4. Steep: Cover the cup with a saucer or a small plate to trap the steam and let it steep for about 5-7 minutes. This allows the chamomile to infuse into the water and develop its flavor.

5. Remove Tea Bag or Strain: If you used a tea bag, remove it from the cup. If you used loose chamomile flowers, you can strain them out using a small sieve or tea strainer.

6. Optional Flavorings: If desired, you can add a touch of honey for sweetness, a squeeze of lemon for a citrusy twist, or a sprig of fresh mint for added freshness.

Chamomile tea is known for its relaxation and sleep-inducing qualities, making it a great choice before bedtime or whenever you need a moment of tranquility.