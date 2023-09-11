To discuss election preparations BJP’s elections committee will meet on September 13

According to sources, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP will meet on Wednesday, September 13, at 5 o’clock. The meeting’s focus will be on planning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the next assembly elections.

The committee members are tasked with reviewing the polling preparations as they proceed, soliciting input, and developing the party’s strategy, including the choice of candidates.

The meeting would be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by other senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a previous report by news agency PTI.

The BJP’s choice to host the gathering at such an early hour highlights the significance it has given to the approaching state elections, the final round of assembly competition before the Lok Sabha elections.

Elections are anticipated in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram between November and December.