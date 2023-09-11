Villages impacted as severe rain claims 19 lives in 24 hours in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, there have been 19 rain-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Some locations have also had to close their schools for the day due to the constant rain.

22 districts in the state experienced more than 40 mm of rain in the previous day. Moradabad, Sambhal, Kannauj, Rampur, Hathras, Barabanki, Kasganj, Bijnor, Amroha, Bahraich, Lucknow, Badaun, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Firozabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Fatehpur are among them.

Moreover, the news agency PTI said that four fatalities were recorded from the Hardoi district, three from the Barabanki district, two each from the Pratapgarh and Kannauj districts, and one each from the Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur, and Muzaffarnagar districts.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, has directed officials in the affected areas to expedite relief efforts and provide aid to those affected by the catastrophe in view of the current scenario.

He also emphasised the significance of ongoing river water level monitoring and effective drainage systems in places that experience waterlogging.

The requirement to evaluate crop damage and submit a report to the government for the purpose of compensating impacted farmers in compliance with legislation was also addressed.