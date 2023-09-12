Ask Modi to get us freed from Pakistan, residents in PoK appeal for India’s assistance

A video shared by Kashmiri activist Shabir Choudhry has brought attention to massive protests taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the Pakistani government. Residents from various cities, towns, and villages in PoK have taken to the streets to express their grievances, including food shortages, soaring inflation, and excessive taxation.

Shabir Choudhry, an activist from the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, has voiced the concerns of the PoK population and squarely blamed Pakistan for the widespread protests. He criticized Pakistan for exploiting the region’s resources, implementing misguided policies, and allowing corruption to infiltrate the system. Choudhry highlighted the irony of PoK residents being burdened with high electricity bills despite the region producing a significant amount of electricity.

Over the past three months, Pakistan has witnessed a doubling of electricity costs, leading to widespread anger and protests. PoK residents have been particularly affected by heavy taxes on essential commodities like wheat flour. Frustrated with decades of hardship under Pakistan’s rule, PoK citizens have turned to India as a beacon of hope in their economic struggle. They argue that Pakistan’s government has consistently treated them as second-class citizens compared to more favored provinces like Punjab. Since Pakistan’s illegal occupation of PoK in 1947, residents have consistently called for international intervention to regain their freedom.